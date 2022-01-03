 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Sighisoara city aerial view in Romania

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778275
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV156 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV52.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.4 MB

Related stock videos

Sibiu city in Romania on a foggy day. Aerial above the protestant church in Sibiu, Romania. Towers of medieval city. City top view. Aerial view. Flight with the drone over the old city
4k00:13Sibiu city in Romania on a foggy day. Aerial above the protestant church in Sibiu, Romania. Towers of medieval city. City top view. Aerial view. Flight with the drone over the old city
Drone aerial ascending flight at ancient church in old town of Sighisoara in Romania
4k00:19Drone aerial ascending flight at ancient church in old town of Sighisoara in Romania
Smooth drone aerial circling of old church with castle on a hill in city of Sighisoara , Romania
4k00:20Smooth drone aerial circling of old church with castle on a hill in city of Sighisoara , Romania
Beautiful view of the church on the top of the hill and the fortress of the medieval town of Sighisoara in winter time. Transylvania Romania. Aerial view revealing
4k00:06Beautiful view of the church on the top of the hill and the fortress of the medieval town of Sighisoara in winter time. Transylvania Romania. Aerial view revealing
Sibiu city in Romania on a foggy day. Aerial above the protestant church in Sibiu, Romania. Towers of medieval city. City top view. Aerial view. Flight with the drone over the old city
4k00:17Sibiu city in Romania on a foggy day. Aerial above the protestant church in Sibiu, Romania. Towers of medieval city. City top view. Aerial view. Flight with the drone over the old city
Aerial view of an old city castle in Transylvania
4k00:21Aerial view of an old city castle in Transylvania
Aerial video of Saschiz medieval fortress. Fortress from above. Aerial footage from a drone. Transylvania. Romania. Medieval Architecture in Carpathia. Tree in the tower. Abandoned citadel
4k00:15Aerial video of Saschiz medieval fortress. Fortress from above. Aerial footage from a drone. Transylvania. Romania. Medieval Architecture in Carpathia. Tree in the tower. Abandoned citadel
Aerial view of a jewish cemetery in Romania
4k00:38Aerial view of a jewish cemetery in Romania

Related video keywords