 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cinematic bird's-eye shot of the new Point Ruston development, Silver Cloud Hotel on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma Washington

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778242
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP483.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.4 MB

Related stock videos

Cinematic bird's-eye shot of the new Point Ruston residential and commercial development, the Silver Cloud Hotel located on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
4k00:22Cinematic bird's-eye shot of the new Point Ruston residential and commercial development, the Silver Cloud Hotel located on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
Cinematic bird's-eye view of the new Point Ruston residential and commercial development, Ruston hillside located on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
4k00:16Cinematic bird's-eye view of the new Point Ruston residential and commercial development, Ruston hillside located on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
Cinematic aerial drone footage of the new Point Ruston residential and commercial development, the Silver Cloud Hotel located on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
4k00:26Cinematic aerial drone footage of the new Point Ruston residential and commercial development, the Silver Cloud Hotel located on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
Cinematic aerial drone footage of the Tacoma Yacht Club by the new Point Ruston development, the Silver Cloud Hotel located on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
4k00:15Cinematic aerial drone footage of the Tacoma Yacht Club by the new Point Ruston development, the Silver Cloud Hotel located on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
Cinematic aerial drone shot of the new Point Ruston residential and commercial development, the Silver Cloud Hotel located on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
4k00:20Cinematic aerial drone shot of the new Point Ruston residential and commercial development, the Silver Cloud Hotel located on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
Cinematic drone trucking shot of the new Point Ruston residential and commercial development, the Silver Cloud Hotel located on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
4k00:17Cinematic drone trucking shot of the new Point Ruston residential and commercial development, the Silver Cloud Hotel located on the waterfront by Point Defiance near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
Cinematic aerial drone footage of Point Ruston, The Vashon Island ferry terminal, Breakwater Marina located on the waterfront by Point Defiance Park near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington
4k00:17Cinematic aerial drone footage of Point Ruston, The Vashon Island ferry terminal, Breakwater Marina located on the waterfront by Point Defiance Park near Tacoma, Pierce County Washington

Related video keywords