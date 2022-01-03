0
Stock video
Distant view of Mount Batukaru and Bratan at tropical Bali island in morning, aerial
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778233
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|167.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Distant view of Mount Fuji covered in cloud from one of the Fuji Five Lakes, with a beautiful orange tree in the foreground, Japan
4k00:11Panning shot of the beautiful Chureito Pagoda during Autumn, with Mount Fuji in the distant background in Japan