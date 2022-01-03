0
Stock video
static shot of a plant after rainfall with droplets on the leaves_1
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778224
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|24.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:23Slow motion of macro close up of droplet dosing a biological and ecological hemp plant herbal pharmaceutical cbd oil from a jar.
4k00:20fresh green leaves with water drops over the water , relaxation with water ripple drops concept , filmed on cinema slow motion camera at 1000 fps
hd00:46Close up. It is raining outside. Raindrops break into a puddle. water drop on nature background.
hd00:10fresh morning water dew drops on vibrant green grass lit by the sun blowing in the wind close up zooming out through grass slow motion reveal
4k00:23Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system rain guns sprinkler on agricultural wheat field at sunset, helps to grow plants in the dry season, increases crop yields
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Big drops of rain fall on the palm's smooth and long green leaves during an intense storm. Fresh water splashes over the tropical plant in vacation house backyard.
Related video keywords
after raining in summerbeautifulbrightclose upcloseupcolorcolorfuldewdew dropsdropdropletsenvironmentflorafloralfreshfreshnessgardengardeninggrassgreengrowthhealthylandscapeleafleaveslifeliquidlushmorningnaturalnatureorangeoutdooroutdoorsplantrainspringstatic shotsummersunlightsurface tensiontexturewaterwater dropswet