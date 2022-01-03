0
Stock video
Lake Ontario Shoreline Rocky Beach Grass Flyover Pull Back
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778215
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|19.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17Large brown bear and four cubs by the water in remote mountain wilderness Katmai National Park and Reserve Alaska USA
hd00:14Brown bear charging into water shoreline in remote mountain wilderness Katmai National Park and Reserve Alaska America
4k00:40Copter flight through Lavaux vineyars at Lake Geneva shoreline in Switzerland. Lake Geneva at background
hd00:20Large brown bear and four cubs by the water in remote mountain wilderness Katmai National Park and Reserve Alaska USA
hd00:19Danger wild mother brown bear and four cubs by the shore in remote mountain wilderness Katmai National Park and Reserve Alaska USA
hd00:19Mother brown bear feeding four cubs by the water in remote mountain wilderness Katmai National Park and Reserve Alaska America