 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial: Young Caucasian woman swimming in sunglasses waves at camera

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778212
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4126.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
4k00:14Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
On the Happy Winter Evening Young Father, Mother and Cute Little Daughter Play in Snowballs, Running around the Snowman They've Built in the Backyard of Their Idyllic House Decorated with Lights.
4k00:12On the Happy Winter Evening Young Father, Mother and Cute Little Daughter Play in Snowballs, Running around the Snowman They've Built in the Backyard of Their Idyllic House Decorated with Lights.
Carefree Millennial Girls and Guys Students Hang Out Nature. Real Fun with Vibrant Color of Glow Burn Sparklers in Holding Hands. Male and Women Casual Funky Celebrate. Bengal Flicker Blurred Bokeh 4k
4k00:25Carefree Millennial Girls and Guys Students Hang Out Nature. Real Fun with Vibrant Color of Glow Burn Sparklers in Holding Hands. Male and Women Casual Funky Celebrate. Bengal Flicker Blurred Bokeh 4k
Baby taking first steps with mother help
hd00:15Baby taking first steps with mother help
Beautiful Brunette Slowly Waking up in the Morning, Stretches and Gets Up from the Bed, Sun Shines on Her From the Big Window. Happy Young Girl Greets New Day
4k00:15Beautiful Brunette Slowly Waking up in the Morning, Stretches and Gets Up from the Bed, Sun Shines on Her From the Big Window. Happy Young Girl Greets New Day
Beautiful Young Brunette Opens Curtains To let Morning Sunlight Illuminate Her Cozy Apartment, She Proceeds Dancing Beautifully and Quite Professionally across Room. Following Back View
4k00:15Beautiful Young Brunette Opens Curtains To let Morning Sunlight Illuminate Her Cozy Apartment, She Proceeds Dancing Beautifully and Quite Professionally across Room. Following Back View
People city street day. Young adult female activist feminist demonstration. Gender feminism fight resistance. Women march movement power sign equality. Strike empowerment action. Activist resistance.
4k00:12People city street day. Young adult female activist feminist demonstration. Gender feminism fight resistance. Women march movement power sign equality. Strike empowerment action. Activist resistance.
Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
4k00:06Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Low shot of three girls that are walking through a clothing store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Low shot of three girls that are walking through a clothing store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Low shot of female legs walking through a department store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:18Low shot of female legs walking through a department store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Three cheerful young women are walking through a department store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Three cheerful young women are walking through a department store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Young Caucasian woman in sunglasses swims toward camera, sandy beach
4k00:10Young Caucasian woman in sunglasses swims toward camera, sandy beach
Aerial: Young woman in bikini walks into ocean on sandy tropical beach
4k00:12Aerial: Young woman in bikini walks into ocean on sandy tropical beach
Aerial: Lone young woman swims to shore at Surfside Beach, Miami
4k00:09Aerial: Lone young woman swims to shore at Surfside Beach, Miami
Aerial tracks young woman swimming alone off sandy East coast beach
4k00:09Aerial tracks young woman swimming alone off sandy East coast beach

Related video keywords