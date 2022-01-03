0
Stock video
Early dawn aerial of empty Haulover beach and line of lifeguard towers
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778197
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|246.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22Aerial clip of rolling Dartmoor countryside in early morning sunlight, South Tawton, Devon, England, United Kingdom, Europe
4k00:28Aerial view of sunrise in Antigua Guatemala with Agua volcano behind - Arch of Santa Catalina in Antigua Guatemala seen from above early in the morning
4k00:17New York AERIAL midtown view NW, full city, early morning. 4K 100 mps aerials of NYC. From dedicated aircraft, no plastic windows, gyro stabilized.
4k00:07Video shows sunrise at London city center. The sky is in orange color and turn the skyscraper in golden color.
hd00:29Stunning aerial view of Forum park at sunrise. Barcelona, Spain. Great natural light with amazing colors. HD.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:31Establishing Aerial View Shot of Lyon Fr, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France, early dawn sun rise in Lyon, Basilica of Notre Dame de Fourviere
4k00:19Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, United Kingdom, slow push into the capital, dusk dawn early morning
4k00:11Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, United Kingdom, capital skyline, dusk dawn early morning
Related video keywords
aboveaerialamericaatlanticbal harbourbaybeachbiscayne baybridgecausewaycitycloudcoastdawndestinationearlyemptyentrancefishingflafloridaflyoverhauloverhaulover beachhighriselandscapelifeguard towerlifestylemanmiamimorningnatureoceanoletapalm treeparkpassagesandseashoreskyskyscrapertourismtraveltreetropicalturquoiseusawater