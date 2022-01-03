 
Stock video

Aerial flyover Pace Picnic Island view toward downtown Miami, FLA

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778170
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4247.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV39.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.9 MB

