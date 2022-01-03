0
Stock video
Aerial flyover Pace Picnic Island view toward downtown Miami, FLA
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778170
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|247.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:25MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA - JANUARY 2019: Aerial drone panorama view flight over Miami. Venetian Islands and Biscayne Bay. Streets, hotels and residential buildings from above.
4k00:25Aerial view of Venice, St Mark's square. Scenic video taken at sunrise. San Marco square in Venice, Italy it's the principal public square of Venice, where it is generally known just as the Piazza.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17San Francisco, California, US. Circa 2019. Aerial view of the Salesforce Tower an office skyscraper in the South of Market district. Oakland Bay Bridge and Yerba buena island in the background
4k00:14San Francisco, California. United states. Circa 2019. Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline. Famous skyscrapers, piers and ships. Sunny day. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
4k00:10Aerial view of San Francisco. Coit tower and Alcatraz Island. Pacific Ocean and Oakland Coast in the background.
Related video keywords
aerialamericabaybiscaynebridgebuildingcalmcausewaycitycityscapecloudcoastcopy spacedadedistrictdowntownedgewaterflaflatfloridaflyoverhighrisehorizonislandmacarthur causewaymiamimiami-dademodernnatureoceanoutdoorpace picnic islandpanoramaseaseascapeskylineskyscrapersouthsummertourismtowardtowertown squaretravelurbanusavenetianwaterwaterfront