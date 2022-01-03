0
Stock video
Tropical Ubud town hidden in jungle landscape of Bali with view of Mount Agung and Abang
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778137
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|156 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|28.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:39UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA - APRIL, 18, 2018: Aerial footage of tropical nature around Ubud in daylight, 4K, UHD
4k00:14UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA - APRIL, 18, 2018: Aerial footage of tropical nature around Ubud in daylight, 4K, UHD
4k00:48UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA - APRIL, 18, 2018: Aerial footage of tropical nature around Ubud in daylight, 4K, UHD
4k00:21UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA - APRIL, 18, 2018: Aerial footage of tropical nature around Ubud in daylight, 4K, UHD
4k00:17UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA - APRIL, 18, 2018: Aerial footage of tropical nature around Ubud in daylight, 4K, UHD
4k00:22Ubud, Bali, Indonesia - January, 2020: Aerial view with drone 4k video. The famous Campuhan Ridge Walk, Natural Green Valley in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia.