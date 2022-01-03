 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A close up shot of an egg topped with sliced ham and cheese cooking in a frying pan, the egg flipped over with a plastic spatula to ensure an even cook

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778128
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV245.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.3 MB

Related stock videos

spreading olive oil on salmorejo cordobes, a typical spanish tomato soup similar to the gazpacho, topped with serrano ham, chopped boiled egg and croutons, on a set table
4k00:12spreading olive oil on salmorejo cordobes, a typical spanish tomato soup similar to the gazpacho, topped with serrano ham, chopped boiled egg and croutons, on a set table
Preparing a bowl of spanish salmorejo or gazpacho by adding small pieces of fresh tomato, onion, pepper, cucumbers and even some crouton. Typical spanish tomato soup
4k00:28Preparing a bowl of spanish salmorejo or gazpacho by adding small pieces of fresh tomato, onion, pepper, cucumbers and even some crouton. Typical spanish tomato soup
preparation of an eggs benedict plate
hd00:40preparation of an eggs benedict plate
Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon served on rustic plate. Fork and knife on sides. Top view.
4k00:29Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon served on rustic plate. Fork and knife on sides. Top view.
Close up Shabu suki hot pot
4k00:31Close up Shabu suki hot pot
Close-up View of Two Fresh Delicious Triangular Sandwiches with Toasted Bread, Ham, Cheese, Egg, Lettuce, Bacon and Cherry Tomatoes on White Plate on Black Wooden Table. Concept of Homemade Food.
4k00:11Close-up View of Two Fresh Delicious Triangular Sandwiches with Toasted Bread, Ham, Cheese, Egg, Lettuce, Bacon and Cherry Tomatoes on White Plate on Black Wooden Table. Concept of Homemade Food.
Full English Breakfast served in a pan. Fried eggs, crispy bacon. Placed on stone background. Top view with copy space.
hd00:20Full English Breakfast served in a pan. Fried eggs, crispy bacon. Placed on stone background. Top view with copy space.
Serving salmorejo and egg in a bowl, with various ingredients around. Salmorejo is a tomato soup
4k00:20Serving salmorejo and egg in a bowl, with various ingredients around. Salmorejo is a tomato soup

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon served on rustic plate. Fork and knife on sides. Top view.
4k00:28Two fresh fried eggs with crunchy crisp bacon served on rustic plate. Fork and knife on sides. Top view.

Related video keywords