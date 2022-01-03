 
A close up shot of a chef using a block of butter to grease a non stick frying pan, the hot surface melting the butter leaving behind a well coated pan for easy cooking

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778071
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV136.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.2 MB

