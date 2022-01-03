 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Drone footage flying down to a small village

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778017
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP419.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.7 MB

Related stock videos

Mountain Range Silhouette Sunrise Aerial View. Scenic Dawn Sunlight Mountainous Cottage Village Overview. Wild Nature Landscape. Dramatic Sky, Clouds Float. Time Lapse Drone Flight Footage 4K (UHD)
4k00:11Mountain Range Silhouette Sunrise Aerial View. Scenic Dawn Sunlight Mountainous Cottage Village Overview. Wild Nature Landscape. Dramatic Sky, Clouds Float. Time Lapse Drone Flight Footage 4K (UHD)
Syria outskirts of Deir ez-Zor. hail rocket launchers fire
4k00:07Syria outskirts of Deir ez-Zor. hail rocket launchers fire
Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forests, fields and river in sunrise soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K
4k00:28Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forests, fields and river in sunrise soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K
Aerial view flying over city of Oia on Santorini Greece HD
hd00:17Aerial view flying over city of Oia on Santorini Greece HD
Slow Rising Shot Over a Soccer Game on a Dirt Field at a Rural Primary School in Zimbabwe, Africa to Reveal a Beautiful Mountain Landscape During Sunset
4k00:33Slow Rising Shot Over a Soccer Game on a Dirt Field at a Rural Primary School in Zimbabwe, Africa to Reveal a Beautiful Mountain Landscape During Sunset
Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountains with forests, meadows and hills in sunset soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K resolution.
4k00:20Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountains with forests, meadows and hills in sunset soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K resolution.
Aerial nature landscape beautiful hills forests fields and vineyards of Tuscany, Italy
4k00:30Aerial nature landscape beautiful hills forests fields and vineyards of Tuscany, Italy
THE LOIRE VIEW BY DRONE AT SAINT-FLORENT-LE-VIEIL Aerial view of the Loire filmed by drone, Saint-Florent-Le-Vieil, France Loire Valley, Saint-Florent-Le-Vieil, Maine-et-Loire, France
4k00:21THE LOIRE VIEW BY DRONE AT SAINT-FLORENT-LE-VIEIL Aerial view of the Loire filmed by drone, Saint-Florent-Le-Vieil, France Loire Valley, Saint-Florent-Le-Vieil, Maine-et-Loire, France

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view shot of Stonehenge, Prehistoric Monument, Wiltshire, United Kingdom, magical foggy morning
4k00:14Aerial view shot of Stonehenge, Prehistoric Monument, Wiltshire, United Kingdom, magical foggy morning
Aerial view shot of Stonehenge, Prehistoric Monument, Wiltshire, United Kingdom, enchanted sunrise
4k00:15Aerial view shot of Stonehenge, Prehistoric Monument, Wiltshire, United Kingdom, enchanted sunrise
Aerial view shot of Stonehenge, Prehistoric Monument, Wiltshire, United Kingdom, stunning foggy morning
4k00:20Aerial view shot of Stonehenge, Prehistoric Monument, Wiltshire, United Kingdom, stunning foggy morning
Aerial: Hot Air Balloons Flying Over the Temples of Old Bagan
4k00:45Aerial: Hot Air Balloons Flying Over the Temples of Old Bagan

Related video keywords