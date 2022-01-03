0
Stock video
Cinematic Reveal Of Dukes Of Braganza Palace And Guimaraes Castle, Portugal, Pull Back Aerial
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778014
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MP4
|177.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Aerial of large academic school building, higher education, public school building, beautiful cinematic establishing shot
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:33Cinematic Revealing & Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, Magnificent City of London, United Kingdom, superb light
4k00:21New York City Circa-2015, aerial shot at night tilting down from a view of Midtown and Downtown Manhattan, revealing Columbus Circle and Central Park from above
Related video keywords
aerialancientarchitecturebackward aerialbuildingcastelocastlecinematiccitycityscapeculturaldefensivedestinationdronedukes of braganza palacees portugaleuropaexteriorfamousformer residencefortfortificationgothicguimaraes castleguimarãesheritagehillhistorichistorykinglandmarkmediaevalmedievalmonumento dos duques de braganoldpacopaco dos duques de bragancaportugalpull backpullbackrevealstonetraveltravel destinationunescoviewwall