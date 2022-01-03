0
Stock video
CGI realistic render scene of a Wet yellow fire hydrant next to it walks a naked rat and in the background there is a lot of garbage and a robot walking towards an alley
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084777975
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|119.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|9.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Realistic 1080p 3D animation of the dark red transparent window curtains closing rendered as PNG RGBA (rgb+alpha)
4k00:10Falling ice cubes, crystals 3d realistic footage. Cubic icy shapes dropping down motion video. Glacial transparent blocks on black background. Cubical geometric figures movement animation
4k00:06Golden substance deformation abstract 3d footage. Metallic molecules disconnecting realistic animation. Glossy fluid splitting into small balls on white background video. Shiny matter dissociation