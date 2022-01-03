 
0

Stock video

CGI realistic render scene of a Wet yellow fire hydrant next to it walks a naked rat and in the background there is a lot of garbage and a robot walking towards an alley

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084777975
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP4119.4 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV9.9 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2 MB

