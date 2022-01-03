0
Stock video
Low sunset aerial over Indian Creek Country Club golf course, Miami
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084777939
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|228.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Cinematic drone aerial tracking street in small town America neighborhood community at sunset
4k00:13Aerial view of the Pacific Ocean Coast in Port Renfrew near Tofino and Ucluelet in Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, 4K
4k00:11Low aerial shot of Ipanema Beach Rio de Janeiro Brazil with sunset and mountains in background
4k00:30Aerial drone shot flying over the crest of a giant sand dune in gobi desert Mongolia. Sunrise time, oasis on the left and mountains in background. Low altitude flight.
4k00:15Swedish house in aerial drone shot. Small red typical wooden cabine home surrounded by forest and farmland fields with yellow canola rapeseed flowers. Summer evening light in Sweden countryside
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:35Establishing Aerial View Shot of Marseille Fr, Bouches-du-Rhone, Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, France, unbelivable sunset, slow low circling left close
4k00:20Establishing Aerial View Shot of Berlin, Germany, Alexanderplatz, capital city, pull back low, soft sunset
Related video keywords
aerialamericabaybeautifulbiscayne baycalmcityscapecloudcoastcolorcolorfulcolourcopy spacedramaticduskeveningflaflightfloridagoldengolf coursehorizonidyllicindian creekindian creek country clubinspiringislandlowmiaminaturalnatureoceanoverparadisepeacerelaxationscenicseaseascapesereneskystillsummersunsetsurfsidetourismtravelusawater