0
Stock video
Low aerial over marshy savanna reflects cloudy sky in still dark water
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084777918
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|222.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|68.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Aerial view slope mount Agung volcano with forest fire Bali, Indonesia. tropical landscape savanna with low trees at foot volcano. Rural mountain landscape. Aerial footage.
Related video keywords
aerialamericabackgroundblackwaterbogcloudcopy spacedestinationecologyendlessenvironmentevergladeeverglades national parkexpansiveextensivefieldfloridagrassgrasslandgreengulf coastlandlandscapelowmarshmeadownationalnaturalnatureno peoplenobodyoutdoorparkpeacefulplainreflectsavannascenicskysolitudestillswamptourismtravelusawaterwetlandwildwilderness