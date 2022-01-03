 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Driftwood, Dead Trees Fallen On Frozen Beach Shore, Orbit Aerial

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084777900
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV110.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

Related stock videos

Child walking in graveyard in a frozen background
4k00:10Child walking in graveyard in a frozen background
Snow has fallen on a cold, dead and frozen field in Lund, southern Sweden (Scania). Panning shot 4k. Filmed in February 2015.
4k00:20Snow has fallen on a cold, dead and frozen field in Lund, southern Sweden (Scania). Panning shot 4k. Filmed in February 2015.
Corvus cornix walks among the fallen leaves and croak
hd00:12Corvus cornix walks among the fallen leaves and croak
Walking out of a forest approaching a frozen lake and a clearing, with pine trees and fallen down dead trees covered in snow and ice. very cold lake, with sun shinning through the trees reflecting.
4k00:26Walking out of a forest approaching a frozen lake and a clearing, with pine trees and fallen down dead trees covered in snow and ice. very cold lake, with sun shinning through the trees reflecting.
Wide Dolly Shot Of Fallen Tree In Frozen Landscape On Frosty Morning
4k00:07Wide Dolly Shot Of Fallen Tree In Frozen Landscape On Frosty Morning
Tracking Wide Arc Shot Of Fallen Tree In Frozen Landscape On Frosty Morning
4k00:11Tracking Wide Arc Shot Of Fallen Tree In Frozen Landscape On Frosty Morning
Aerial birds eye view 100 meters 328 feet in the air hold over 2 people walking leisurly on snow covered curvy path in winter on crown land thick forest with pine and birch trees fallen dead trees 1-3
4k00:13Aerial birds eye view 100 meters 328 feet in the air hold over 2 people walking leisurly on snow covered curvy path in winter on crown land thick forest with pine and birch trees fallen dead trees 1-3
Aerial view o forest glade with a Windbreak, a fallen forest, windfall and dead wood on Winter Day. Top view of young pine trees in winter Siberian forest. Distortions of perspective with radial trees
4k00:27Aerial view o forest glade with a Windbreak, a fallen forest, windfall and dead wood on Winter Day. Top view of young pine trees in winter Siberian forest. Distortions of perspective with radial trees

Related video keywords