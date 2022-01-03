 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cityscape With Cathedral In Guimaraes Portugal, Orbit Aerial Circling

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084777891
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MP4197.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV56.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.2 MB

Related stock videos

Guimaraes, Portugal - August 20, 2019: Santuario da Penha Sanctuary in Guimaraes, Portugal
4k00:10Guimaraes, Portugal - August 20, 2019: Santuario da Penha Sanctuary in Guimaraes, Portugal
Guimaraes, Portugal - August 20, 2019: Santuario da Penha Sanctuary in Guimaraes, Portugal
4k00:18Guimaraes, Portugal - August 20, 2019: Santuario da Penha Sanctuary in Guimaraes, Portugal
Guimaraes, Portugal - August 20, 2019: Santuario da Penha Sanctuary in Guimaraes, Portugal
4k00:10Guimaraes, Portugal - August 20, 2019: Santuario da Penha Sanctuary in Guimaraes, Portugal
Guimaraes, Portugal - August 20, 2019: Santuario da Penha Sanctuary in Guimaraes, Portugal
4k00:14Guimaraes, Portugal - August 20, 2019: Santuario da Penha Sanctuary in Guimaraes, Portugal
Sanctuary drone aerial view in Guimaraes, Portugal
4k00:30 Sanctuary drone aerial view in Guimaraes, Portugal
Sanctuary drone aerial view in Guimaraes, Portugal
4k00:40Sanctuary drone aerial view in Guimaraes, Portugal
Sanctuary drone aerial view in Guimaraes, Portugal
4k00:21 Sanctuary drone aerial view in Guimaraes, Portugal
Sanctuary drone aerial view in Guimaraes, Portugal
4k00:20 Sanctuary drone aerial view in Guimaraes, Portugal

Related video keywords