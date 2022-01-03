0
Stock video
Drone flying over Australian homes towards a multi lane road and a green park
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084777870
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|96.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|75.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:05Miami downtown timelapse hyperlapse. Beautiful aerial shot of Miami city. Drone flying over a city night lights Miami in 4K
4k00:12Empty street in Stockholm city, Sweden aerial top down view. Quarantined city, empty abandoned streets during corona virus outbreak. Drone shot flying over buildings, parked cars and street
4k00:30overhead aerial cars driving in Midtown Manhattan traffic New York City NYC centered 4K and 1080 HD
4k00:072019/03/10 SINGAPORE : aerial view hyperlapse 4k video of Singapore City Skyline. Flying Towards Skyline Singapore. Marina Bay In Singapore.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:43Aerial Panning Top View Of Vehicles On Bridges At Sunset, Drone Flying Forward Over Cars - Albuquerque, New Mexico