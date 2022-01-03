0
Stock video
Drone shot of the Swinomish Channel and La Conner downtown waterfront on a native American indian tribal reservation in Washington
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084777780
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|238.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|86.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Cinematic 4K aerial drone pedestal footage of Swinomish Village, Swinomish Channel and La Conner on a native American indian tribal reservation in Washington
4k00:24Cinematic 4K aerial drone dolly footage of Swinomish Village, Swinomish Channel and La Conner on a native American indian tribal reservation in Washington
Related video keywords
4kaerialbirds eyeboatbuildingcinematicculturaldnrdronedrone videofirst nationshotelhutindianindiansindigenousla connernative americannorthwestpacificpacific northwestpnwpuget soundreservationriversailboatseattleshelter bayskagit riverswinomishtourismtribaltribeunited stateswashingtonwashington statewigwam