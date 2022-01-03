0
Stock video
Close-up of a drone flight over rice terraces with young green rice bunches sticking out of the water. Organic rice plantations with reflections in the water, daytime. 4k
V
- Stock footage ID: 1084777372
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|792.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|40.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:31Rice terraces from drone camera. Amazing rice terraces on traditional rice-growing plantation field. Aerial top view of fresh paddy rice terraces green agricultural fields in countryside or rural area
4k00:17Aerial view of agriculture in rice fields for cultivation. Rice terraces from drone camera. Natural the texture for background. Beautiful terraced rice field in harvest season.
4k00:10Close-up of a drone flight over rice terraces with young green rice bunches sticking out of the water. Organic rice plantations with reflections in the water, daytime. 4k Field grain. Grain texture.
4k00:19Aerial of view beautiful rice terraces next to the green jungle and large palm trees. Agricultural production of organic rice, cascading fields taken from a drone in the daytime. 4k.
4k00:34Bird's-eye view of the beautiful rice terraces next to the green jungle and large palm trees. Agricultural production of organic rice, cascading fields taken from a drone in the daytime. 4k.