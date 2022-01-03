0
Stock video
Merida, Mexico, 1 January, 2022: A swimming pool at the roof of the upscale hotel in Merida with scenic views over Merida cityscape and Paseo Montejo
e
By eskystudio
- Stock footage ID: 1084776991
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|18.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA - JANUARY 9, 2021: Aerial video Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale rooftop balconies 4k
4k00:23Aerial top view of Scottsdale desert city in Arizona east of state capital Phoenix. Downtown's Old Town Scottsdale
4k00:35HOLLYWOOD, FL, USA - APRIL 10, 2018: Aerial drone footage Diplomat Resort Hollywood Beach Florida 4k 24p
4k00:20Merida, Mexico - 1 January, 2022: A swimming pool at the roof of the upscale hotel in Merida with scenic views over Merida cityscape and Paseo Montejo
4k00:10Luxurious 5 star Hotel with pool in Pamukkale, Turkey. Aerial drone footage of one of the Turkish hotels in Denizli Province in southwestern Turkey near Pamukkale.
Related video keywords
architectureavenuebalconybathroombluebrightbuildingbusiness centercentercitycityscapecolorfuldesignentertainmentexpensivefacadegymhigh seasonhistorichistoric centerhotelin-roomking-size bedlampluxurymeridamerida cathedralmexicooldpalmpanoramapaseo montejopeacefulplazapromenadepropertyreceptionrelaxresortrestaurantretirementromanticroofservicestreetswimming poolupscalevacationviewwindow