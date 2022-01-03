0
Stock video
Scenic summer view from drone of medieval fortress with romanesque Church of Sant Vicenc on hilltop in Spanish town of Cardona, Catalonia
B
By BearFotos
- Stock footage ID: 1084774321
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|264.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|96.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Castle of Gjirokastra and old city center. Aerial view of ancient fortress, houses and mountains in Gjirokaster, Albania
4k00:28flight over of Rabati Castle is a medieval castle in Akhaltsikhe, south Georgia. It is built in the 13-th century.
4k00:16Dobele, Latvia - December 29, 2019. Restoration work in medieval stone castle ruins. Builders work on a construction site. The scaffolding at the stone wall of the ancient building.
4k00:13Aerial view of Almansa Castle, medieval fortification on stone hill surrounded by residential areas of city on sunny fall day, Albacete, Spain. High quality 4k footage
4k00:22Aerial view of Almansa Castle, medieval fortification on stone hill surrounded by residential areas of city on sunny fall day, Albacete, Spain. High quality 4k footage
Related video keywords
aerialarchitecturalbastionsbuildingcardonacastlecataloniacathedralchurchcityscapeconstructionculturaldefensiveedificeeuropeanexteriorfortfortressgreeneryheritagehilltophistorichouseslandmarklandscapemedievalmonumentalnaturenobodyoutdoorpanoramareligiousresidentialromanesquescenerysightseeingspainstarshapedsummertimesunnytourismtowertowntravelvalleyviewvillagewalled