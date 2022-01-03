 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Focused male farmer gathering harvest of organic broccoli on field

B

By BearFotos

  • Stock footage ID: 1084774306
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV264.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV45 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.9 MB

Related stock videos

Slow motion Close-up Portrait A tractor driver looks at the camera after a working day at sunset
4k00:26Slow motion Close-up Portrait A tractor driver looks at the camera after a working day at sunset
Back of young farmer walking along cows line eating grass on farm (cowshed barn). Man checking work. Livestock farmers insurance. Summer sunshine rises. Organic nutrition. Healthy lifestyle. 4K
4k00:12Back of young farmer walking along cows line eating grass on farm (cowshed barn). Man checking work. Livestock farmers insurance. Summer sunshine rises. Organic nutrition. Healthy lifestyle. 4K
Man in suite and glasses work by smartphone in field with bicycle dawn slow motion
hd00:24Man in suite and glasses work by smartphone in field with bicycle dawn slow motion
Close up portrait of farmer man with beard looking to camera in wheat field. Face of male farmer in field isolated outdoor, Farmer field. Nature Growth Harvest Harvesting Crop Farming, farmers market
hd00:13Close up portrait of farmer man with beard looking to camera in wheat field. Face of male farmer in field isolated outdoor, Farmer field. Nature Growth Harvest Harvesting Crop Farming, farmers market
A woman businessman with a laptop in her hands works in a wheat field, communicates and checks the harvest. woman farmer at sunset with computer. girl agronomist works. Agricultural business concept.
4k00:25A woman businessman with a laptop in her hands works in a wheat field, communicates and checks the harvest. woman farmer at sunset with computer. girl agronomist works. Agricultural business concept.
Worker on farm putting boxes with fresh vegetables in trunk of truck. Food supplier delivering fresh harvested crops to market - agriculture, logistics 4k footage
4k00:24Worker on farm putting boxes with fresh vegetables in trunk of truck. Food supplier delivering fresh harvested crops to market - agriculture, logistics 4k footage
Cowboy Talking to Mobile in a Farm with a Herd of Sheep Grazing in Background (Ultra High Definition, UltraHD, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 3840x2160)
4k00:30Cowboy Talking to Mobile in a Farm with a Herd of Sheep Grazing in Background (Ultra High Definition, UltraHD, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 3840x2160)
Farmer with hat smiling in coffee plantation field landscape
hd00:08Farmer with hat smiling in coffee plantation field landscape

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Slow motion of young female seller standing behind counter at organic food shop and accepting payment from male client paying with credit card
4k00:21Slow motion of young female seller standing behind counter at organic food shop and accepting payment from male client paying with credit card
Same model in other videos
Mom shows her little daughter an insect hotel in form of birdhouse between tomato beds in the garden. High quality 4k footage
4k00:09Mom shows her little daughter an insect hotel in form of birdhouse between tomato beds in the garden. High quality 4k footage
Three professional farmers, men and woman in protective face masks, resting on hayloft at cow farm. High quality 4k footage
4k00:12Three professional farmers, men and woman in protective face masks, resting on hayloft at cow farm. High quality 4k footage
Satisfied farmers talking on vegetable plantation near pile of plastic boxes with freshly picked potatoes. Concept of successful agrarian business and rich potato harvest. High quality 4k footage
4k00:16Satisfied farmers talking on vegetable plantation near pile of plastic boxes with freshly picked potatoes. Concept of successful agrarian business and rich potato harvest. High quality 4k footage
Male gardener in straw hat harvesting fresh arugula using knife at the farm field. High quality 4k footage
4k00:10Male gardener in straw hat harvesting fresh arugula using knife at the farm field. High quality 4k footage
Couple of male and female farmers harvest crop of red lettuce oak on a plantation
4k00:12 Couple of male and female farmers harvest crop of red lettuce oak on a plantation
Man talking with upset friend during dinner at restaurant. High quality 4k footage
4k00:11Man talking with upset friend during dinner at restaurant. High quality 4k footage
Young students sitting in classroom and listening to male teacher.
4k00:12Young students sitting in classroom and listening to male teacher.
Girl, man and woman harvesting pears in big garden
4k00:11Girl, man and woman harvesting pears in big garden

Related video keywords