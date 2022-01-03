0
Stock video
Focused male farmer gathering harvest of organic broccoli on field
B
By BearFotos
- Stock footage ID: 1084774306
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|264.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|45 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Slow motion Close-up Portrait A tractor driver looks at the camera after a working day at sunset
4k00:12Back of young farmer walking along cows line eating grass on farm (cowshed barn). Man checking work. Livestock farmers insurance. Summer sunshine rises. Organic nutrition. Healthy lifestyle. 4K
hd00:13Close up portrait of farmer man with beard looking to camera in wheat field. Face of male farmer in field isolated outdoor, Farmer field. Nature Growth Harvest Harvesting Crop Farming, farmers market
4k00:25A woman businessman with a laptop in her hands works in a wheat field, communicates and checks the harvest. woman farmer at sunset with computer. girl agronomist works. Agricultural business concept.
4k00:24Worker on farm putting boxes with fresh vegetables in trunk of truck. Food supplier delivering fresh harvested crops to market - agriculture, logistics 4k footage
4k00:30Cowboy Talking to Mobile in a Farm with a Herd of Sheep Grazing in Background (Ultra High Definition, UltraHD, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 3840x2160)
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Mom shows her little daughter an insect hotel in form of birdhouse between tomato beds in the garden. High quality 4k footage
4k00:12Three professional farmers, men and woman in protective face masks, resting on hayloft at cow farm. High quality 4k footage
4k00:16Satisfied farmers talking on vegetable plantation near pile of plastic boxes with freshly picked potatoes. Concept of successful agrarian business and rich potato harvest. High quality 4k footage
4k00:10Male gardener in straw hat harvesting fresh arugula using knife at the farm field. High quality 4k footage
Related video keywords
30-35s35sactivityadultagrarianagriculturalagriculturistamericanappearancebroccolibusinesscabbagecaucasianconfidentcountrysidecultivationfarmerfarmlandfieldfoliagefoodfreshgardenergermangreenharvestingindustryjobleafylifestylemalemannatureoccupationorganicpersonpickingplantedportraitproductionprofessionalqualityvegetablesvitaminwhiteworkerworkingyoung