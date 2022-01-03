0
Stock video
Businessman working on laptop while sitting at negotiation table in modern office. High quality 4k footage
B
By BearFotos
- Stock footage ID: 1084774240
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|284.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
4k00:12Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
hd00:22Female manager presents new project plan to colleagues at meeting, explaining ideas on flipchart to coworkers in office, businesswoman gives presentation, discussing ideas with diverse business team
hd00:11The man in his glasses speaks on the phone fluttering the book interior design. Something is looking for. Design Business. Enthusiastic. Design, abstract. Shot on RED Epic Camera.
4k00:21Home quarantine self-isolation. A middle-aged man working remotely from home. His little daughter getting in the way all the time. She tieing bows on his head, painting his lips and putting on makeup
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:16Portrait of Thoughtful Successful Businessman Working on Laptop Computer in His Big City Office at Night. Energetic Digital Entrepreneur does Data Analysis for e-Commerce Strategy. Medium Arc Shot
4k00:10Young Successful Arab Businessman in White Traditional Kandura Sitting in Office and Working on Laptop Computer. Business Manager Planning Investments. Saudi, Emirati, Arab Businessman Concept.
4k00:17Successful Arab Businessman in White Traditional Outfit Sitting in Office and Working on Laptop Computer. Business Manager Planning Corporate Strategy. Saudi, Emirati, Arab Businessman Concept.