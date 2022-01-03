0
Stock video
Panorama of coast as a background from top view. Turquoise water background from top view
B
By BearFotos
- Stock footage ID: 1084774213
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|160.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|44.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Moving white clouds blue sky on coastline and sea surface scenic aerial view. Drone flies forward high in blue sky through the fluffy clouds on panorama of the sea shore. The sun is hidden. Fog
4k00:25Aerial top view of peaceful calm dark blue sea water surface, cloudy sunset or sunrise sky and silhouettes of mountains. Real time 4k video footage.
4k00:19Scenic rocky coast nature background. Traveling pure nature of tropical island Maui, Hawaii, USA. Cinematic aerial view of wild nature the world famous coastline. Outdoors adventure and travel 4K
hd00:46beautiful panorama of the calm blue surface of the waves and the quiet of the huge lake Baikal
4k00:19Tropical golden sunset over ocean water slow motion aerial view. Sun setting reflection on seascape. No-people sand beach at sea bay. Calm waterscape at sunny evening. Summer vacation. Tropic holiday
hd00:17Minimalist terrace with infinity pool and relax area, armchairs and table for breakfast, beautiful panorama on summer morning sea ocean, 3d illustration
4k00:28Aerial view of drone flight rising above calm and tranquil ocean water, with summer sunny blue sky and horizon as background and copy space.