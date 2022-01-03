 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Fly over the picturesque town of Saintes and Saint Peters Basilica. France

B

By BearFotos

  • Stock footage ID: 1084774060
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV366.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV142.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV28.2 MB

Related stock videos

St. Magdalena Italy aerial view. Flying over small village of S. Maddalena with Swiss alps in background. 4k drone footage of picturesque mountain town with church in Italian alps in summer.
4k00:17St. Magdalena Italy aerial view. Flying over small village of S. Maddalena with Swiss alps in background. 4k drone footage of picturesque mountain town with church in Italian alps in summer.
Aerial view over the Old Riga City
4k00:29Aerial view over the Old Riga City
Picturesque summer view from drone of the French town of Bourges with Saint-Etienne de Bourges Cathedral, Cher department
4k00:11Picturesque summer view from drone of the French town of Bourges with Saint-Etienne de Bourges Cathedral, Cher department
Cathedral of la Seu Majorca in Palma de Mallorca aerial view. Balearic islands
4k00:41Cathedral of la Seu Majorca in Palma de Mallorca aerial view. Balearic islands
City of Porto, its Cathedral and the Church of St. Francis. High angle view of Oporto and its tipical houses and buildings.
4k00:12City of Porto, its Cathedral and the Church of St. Francis. High angle view of Oporto and its tipical houses and buildings.
Aerial panoramic view of the old village Saint Panteleimonas. It is an ancient village of shepherds, built in the early century 15, on the eastern slope of Mount Olympus, central Macedonia, Greece.
4k00:28Aerial panoramic view of the old village Saint Panteleimonas. It is an ancient village of shepherds, built in the early century 15, on the eastern slope of Mount Olympus, central Macedonia, Greece.
Aerial View of Melnik Old Town, Castle, SS Peter and Paul Church, Confluence of Elbe and Vltava
4k00:41Aerial View of Melnik Old Town, Castle, SS Peter and Paul Church, Confluence of Elbe and Vltava
Picturesque summer view from drone of walled French town of Saint-Flour with Saint-Pierre Cathedral, Cantal department
4k00:39Picturesque summer view from drone of walled French town of Saint-Flour with Saint-Pierre Cathedral, Cantal department

Related video keywords