 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Friendly family sitting at the table after working in the vegetable garden. High quality 4k footage

B

By BearFotos

  • Stock footage ID: 1084774057
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV191.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.3 MB

Related stock videos

Cute child kisses his dog friend in nose.
hd00:14Cute child kisses his dog friend in nose.
Happy young woman sit back with dog and looking at each other outdoors, girl stroking her mops in a park, warm sunny day
hd00:13Happy young woman sit back with dog and looking at each other outdoors, girl stroking her mops in a park, warm sunny day
Happy young couple playing and relaxing with pet dog at home. Portrait of multiethnic man and woman in love feeding cute pug fog sitting together on couch at home
4k00:24Happy young couple playing and relaxing with pet dog at home. Portrait of multiethnic man and woman in love feeding cute pug fog sitting together on couch at home
Little dog is licking face of laughing girl while wearing Christmas antlers sitting on sofa at home. Happy young woman celebrating festive season with yellow dog by christmas tree
4k00:13Little dog is licking face of laughing girl while wearing Christmas antlers sitting on sofa at home. Happy young woman celebrating festive season with yellow dog by christmas tree
Backward Dolly Shot of Young Woman Sitting on Sofa with Laptop on Her Knees and Dog Nearby. She Plays with the Dog, Strokes and Hugs Him. Animal-Human Friendship and Relations. Slow Motion Cinematic
4k00:10Backward Dolly Shot of Young Woman Sitting on Sofa with Laptop on Her Knees and Dog Nearby. She Plays with the Dog, Strokes and Hugs Him. Animal-Human Friendship and Relations. Slow Motion Cinematic
Brother and sister sitting on couch having fun playing and petting family pet border collie dog
hd00:11Brother and sister sitting on couch having fun playing and petting family pet border collie dog
Two women kneeling on the ground and petting their two pet dogs
4k00:11Two women kneeling on the ground and petting their two pet dogs
Cute Girl Holds Her Favourite Pedigree Dog Friend while Having Picnic Outdoors on the Lawn. She Pets and Cuddles Her Little Jack Russell Terrier. Idyllic Summer House. Slow Motion
4k00:15Cute Girl Holds Her Favourite Pedigree Dog Friend while Having Picnic Outdoors on the Lawn. She Pets and Cuddles Her Little Jack Russell Terrier. Idyllic Summer House. Slow Motion
Same model in other videos
Portrait of confident african boy in sunglasses dancing hip-hop with group of tweens on summer city street. High quality FullHD footage
hd00:09Portrait of confident african boy in sunglasses dancing hip-hop with group of tweens on summer city street. High quality FullHD footage
Group of school kids with teacher sitting together around desk in classroom, playing educational tabletop game
hd00:12Group of school kids with teacher sitting together around desk in classroom, playing educational tabletop game
Young sporty brunette in protective face mask sitting on mat in positions during group yoga training. Precautions in coronavirus pandemic. High quality 4k footage
4k00:06Young sporty brunette in protective face mask sitting on mat in positions during group yoga training. Precautions in coronavirus pandemic. High quality 4k footage
Portrait of focused schoolgirl wearing protective face mask working at lesson in classroom, writing exercise. High quality FullHD footage
hd00:08Portrait of focused schoolgirl wearing protective face mask working at lesson in classroom, writing exercise. High quality FullHD footage
Mom shows her little daughter an insect hotel in form of birdhouse between tomato beds in the garden. High quality 4k footage
4k00:09Mom shows her little daughter an insect hotel in form of birdhouse between tomato beds in the garden. High quality 4k footage
Interested little girl with smiling young mother standing behind glass aquarium in pet store choosing exotic fish for home fish tank
hd00:08Interested little girl with smiling young mother standing behind glass aquarium in pet store choosing exotic fish for home fish tank
Four women of different ages doing crunches with their legs on fitness balls during group training
4k00:10Four women of different ages doing crunches with their legs on fitness balls during group training
Young sensual woman in black lingerie drinking champagne at workplace workstation at office
4k00:12Young sensual woman in black lingerie drinking champagne at workplace workstation at office

Related video keywords