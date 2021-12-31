0
Stock video
Airport Terminal: Black Woman Waits for Flight, Uses Smartphone, Receives Shockingly Bad News, Misses Flight. Upset, Sad, and Dissappointed Person Sitting in a Boarding Lounge of Airline Hub.
G
By Gorodenkoff
- Stock footage ID: 1084670425
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1,022.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07African american girl traveler are carrying their luggage and moving over lounge of terminal, back view
4k00:13Airport Terminal: Beautiful Smiling Black Woman Holds Ticket, Walks Through in Airline Hub to the Gates Where Airplane Waits. Happy African American Female is Ready for Flight to Vacation Destination
4k00:10Airport Terminal: Black Woman Holds Ticket, in a Hurry is Late and Runs Through Airline Hub to the Gates and to Her Airplane. African American Female Running for Flight to Vacation Destination
4k00:13Airport Terminal: Happy Traveling Black Woman Waiting at Flight Gates for Plane Boarding, Uses Mobile Smartphone, Checking Trip Destination on Internet. Smiling African American Female on Vacation
4k00:12Airport Terminal: Black Woman Holds Ticket, in a Hurry is Late and Runs Through Airline Hub to the Gates and to Her Airplane. African American Female Running for Flight to Vacation Destination
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Busy Airport Airplane Terminal: Happy Beautiful Mother and Cute Little Daughter Wait for their Vacation Flight, Use Mobile Smartphone for Fun. Diverse Group of People in Boarding Lounge of Airline Hub
4k00:16Airport Terminal: Young Man Looking for His Fligt at Green Chroma Key Screen Arrival Departure Information Display. Backgrond: Diverse People Wait for their Flights in Boarding Lounge of Airline Hub
4k00:12Airport Terminal: Futuristic AI Big Data Analysing Surveillance Camera that Keeps People Safe. Backgrond: Diverse Multi-Ethnic Crowd of People Wait for their Flights in Boarding Lounge of Airline Hub
4k00:19Airport Terminal: Businessman Walks to His Flight Gates, Uses Smartphone, Doing e-Business, Browsing the Internet with App. Digital Entrepreneur Remote Work Online While Traveling Through Airline Hub
4k00:11Airport Airplane Terminal: Cute Mother and Little Daughter Wait for their Vacation Flight, Play e-Learning e-Educational Video Games on Digital Tablet. Young Family in Boarding Lounge of Airline Hub
4k00:18Airport Terminal: Businessman Walks to His Flight Gates, Uses Smartphone, Doing e-Business, Browsing the Internet with App. Digital Entrepreneur Remote Work Online While Traveling Through Airline Hub
4k00:13Airport Terminal: Security Officer Checks and Separates Diverse Group of People Walking Through Metal Detector Scanner Gates for Plane Flight Boarding. Crowd of Travelers Going on Vacation Trips
Related video keywords
african americanairlineairplaneairportairport terminalbadbad newsblackboardingbraziliancancellationconnectiondeparturedepressiondespairemotionemotionalexpressionfemaleflightgategirlgriefinternetloungemissed flightmobile phonenegativityonlinepassengerplaneproblemsadsittingsmartphonesorrowstresstechnologyterminaltourismtragedytraveltripunhappyupsetvacationwaitingwomanworkyoung