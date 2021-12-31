 
0

Stock video

Particle design of white and red circles pattern.

A

By AbraSa

  • Stock footage ID: 1084664476
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV176.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

