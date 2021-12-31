0
Stock video
Three golden gift boxes with sparkling light reflection gives a luxurious feel. Christmas and new year concept. Flat lay. high angel view.
J
- Stock footage ID: 1084661035
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|298.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|55.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4k00:30Christmas background. The new year 2021, 2022. Festive background. Gold Christmas balls, gifts and Golden stars moving in space. Looped 4K 3D animation.
4k00:20New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
hd00:09Christmas showcase mockup, looping animation of a funny 3d Gift box and ball ornament with golden legs, dancing near the empty pedestal and round blank white board, isolated on red background.
4k00:40New year and Christmas 2021. Movable gold inscription 2021 on a white background with gold confetti, Christmas balls, gift boxes. 3D 4K loop animation. Watch new videos in my collections
4k00:16Confetti with alpha channel! Pre-keyed, background is transparent. Loopable. ProRes 4444 with transparency so you can put this confetti over top of anything. Shiny gold confetti fall, clears frame
4k00:20Gold Particles Moving Background.Particle from below. Particle gold dust flickering on black background. abstract Footage background for text.
Related video keywords
anniversarybackgroundbeautifulbirthdayblankboxcelebratecelebrationchristmascollectiondecordecorationdecorativedesignelementemptyfestivegiftgift boxgivegoldgoldengreetinghappyholidayillustrationisolatedloveluxurymerrynewnew yearobjectopenornamentpackagepresentprettyredribbonseasonalsetshinyshoppingsurprisetemplatetop viewvalentinewinteryear