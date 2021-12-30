 
Stock video

A stop motion video of the loose keys from a computer keyboard moving around with ovelayed data a HUD information graphics

By dubassy

  • Stock footage ID: 1084651231
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV984.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

