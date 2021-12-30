0
Stock video
A man is counting rupiah banknotes, Indonesian Rupiah bank note, Rupiah the official currency of Indonesia. Business finance investment success concept. Uang 2000 Rupiah. Bank Indonesia. 4K Videos
J
- Stock footage ID: 1084646194
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|166.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Hundred USD cash macro view. 100 Dollar Cash Stop Motion. Background Bill Sign USA Fiat Money. Hundred Dollar Closeup. Stop Motion Texture of 100 USD Bills. Concept Finance Business Investment Success
4k00:09Hundred Euro cash macro view. 100 Euro Cash Stop Motion. Background Bill Sign Eu Fiat Money. Financial Crisis. Stop Motion Texture of 100 Eu Bill. Concept - Finance Business Investment Success
4k00:20Stock Market Exchange Rate Data Investment Profits Infographic Background Animation. Stock Market. Stock Market Figures. Stock Market Rate.
hd00:26The Indian Farmer's Hands counting new 500 Rs currency note. The Concept Of Success Of Business In
Related video keywords
backgroundbankbank indonesiabank notebankingbanknotebillbusinessbusinessmancashclose up moneyconceptconceptscountingcurrencydebtearnearningseconomyexchangeexchange rateexpensefinancefinancialidrincomeindonesia bank noteindonesian moneyinflationinvestmentmarketmoneypaperpaypay daypayingpaymentprofitraterepublic of indonesia'richsalarysavingssmilingstack of moneysuccesstaxvalue