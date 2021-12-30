 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A male musician plays a synthesizer on stage, close-up.

D

By Dmitriy Utlanov

  • Stock footage ID: 1084645927
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV322.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.4 MB

Related stock videos

Keyboardist Setting Synthesizer Sound For sounds More Groovy. Close - Up Shot Of Soundproducer's Male Hands turns the tumblers for setting sound
hd00:21Keyboardist Setting Synthesizer Sound For sounds More Groovy. Close - Up Shot Of Soundproducer's Male Hands turns the tumblers for setting sound
Handsome Hispanic man in hat working on synthesizer keyboard pad using earphones indoor, creative attractive bearded guy in jeans shirt creating music with midi controller at modern studio loft
4k00:08Handsome Hispanic man in hat working on synthesizer keyboard pad using earphones indoor, creative attractive bearded guy in jeans shirt creating music with midi controller at modern studio loft
hands of men play on the synth
hd00:11hands of men play on the synth
Rock band rehearsing and practicing in garage. Handsome drummer playing his drum set and young man playing piano while band performing in club. Teenage musicians jamming and training together
hd00:10Rock band rehearsing and practicing in garage. Handsome drummer playing his drum set and young man playing piano while band performing in club. Teenage musicians jamming and training together
Woman hand playing a keyboard synthesizer close up.
4k00:14Woman hand playing a keyboard synthesizer close up.
Concert rock band performing on stage with singer performer, guitar, drummer. Music video punk, heavy metal or rock group. Slow motion instrument playing band of men
hd00:10Concert rock band performing on stage with singer performer, guitar, drummer. Music video punk, heavy metal or rock group. Slow motion instrument playing band of men
Closeup man hands playing piano in recording studio. Unknown musician making music with keyboard in hall. Unrecognizable person rehearsing in music studio.
4k00:17Closeup man hands playing piano in recording studio. Unknown musician making music with keyboard in hall. Unrecognizable person rehearsing in music studio.
The guy is playing the synthesizer. Close-up shot
hd00:39The guy is playing the synthesizer. Close-up shot

Related video keywords