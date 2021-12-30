0
Stock video
Close-up of a tv remote control in the hands of a woman. Women's TV programs. Relax while watching TV. The woman chooses the program by pressing the buttons of the remote control. selective focus
S
By Stockmachine
- Stock footage ID: 1084645789
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|278.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Excited three generation men family grandson young father and old grandfather fans hold soccer ball remote control watch tv sport game celebrate goal television team victory in tv match sit on sofa
4k00:11Funny overjoyed two generations men family old father and young adult son fans hold snack soccer ball remote control watch tv sport football game match celebrate team goal victory at home on sofa
hd00:06Close view of a gamer's hands playing soccer (football) simulator video game on console using joystick. russia, saratov - november, 2018
4k00:07Frustrated disappointed three generations male family old grandpa, young son father and kid grandson fans supporters hold soccer ball watch tv sad by team losing football match sport game sit on sofa
Related video keywords
audiencebuttonchangechannelchannelscommunicationconsolecontrolcontrollerdevicedomesticelectricalelectronicsentertainmentequipmentfemalefingergirlhandhobbiesholdhomehouseindoorskeypadleisurelifestylelookplaypowerpressprogrampushingrelaxremoteremote controlscreentechnologytelevisiontvvideowatchwatch tv