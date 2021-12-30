 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close-up of a tv remote control in the hands of a woman. Women's TV programs. Relax while watching TV. The woman chooses the program by pressing the buttons of the remote control. selective focus

S

By Stockmachine

  • Stock footage ID: 1084645789
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4278.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.2 MB

Related stock videos

Excited three generation men family grandson young father and old grandfather fans hold soccer ball remote control watch tv sport game celebrate goal television team victory in tv match sit on sofa
4k00:06Excited three generation men family grandson young father and old grandfather fans hold soccer ball remote control watch tv sport game celebrate goal television team victory in tv match sit on sofa
Funny overjoyed two generations men family old father and young adult son fans hold snack soccer ball remote control watch tv sport football game match celebrate team goal victory at home on sofa
4k00:11Funny overjoyed two generations men family old father and young adult son fans hold snack soccer ball remote control watch tv sport football game match celebrate team goal victory at home on sofa
Close view of a gamer's hands playing soccer (football) simulator video game on console using joystick. russia, saratov - november, 2018
hd00:06Close view of a gamer's hands playing soccer (football) simulator video game on console using joystick. russia, saratov - november, 2018
Frustrated disappointed three generations male family old grandpa, young son father and kid grandson fans supporters hold soccer ball watch tv sad by team losing football match sport game sit on sofa
4k00:07Frustrated disappointed three generations male family old grandpa, young son father and kid grandson fans supporters hold soccer ball watch tv sad by team losing football match sport game sit on sofa
Happy couple watching comedy on the sofa at home
hd00:12Happy couple watching comedy on the sofa at home
Young couple watching tv with popcorn in the living room
hd00:14Young couple watching tv with popcorn in the living room
Lovely mature couple watching the tv in the living room
hd00:21Lovely mature couple watching the tv in the living room
Young obese man sleeping on the bed at night after watching TV while holding the remote control. Shot in 4k resolution
4k00:09Young obese man sleeping on the bed at night after watching TV while holding the remote control. Shot in 4k resolution

Related video keywords