 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Male hands break an egg into a bowl.

Z

By Zapylaiev Kostiantyn

  • Stock footage ID: 1084645558
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV156.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

Related stock videos

Cute funny small mixed race children son and daughter learn kneading dough with hands having fun help happy parents in kitchen, african family with little kids prepare cake cooking together at home
4k00:06Cute funny small mixed race children son and daughter learn kneading dough with hands having fun help happy parents in kitchen, african family with little kids prepare cake cooking together at home
Poultry farm for breeding chickens and eggs, chickens pecking feed, close-up, ranch hens, hen
4k00:09Poultry farm for breeding chickens and eggs, chickens pecking feed, close-up, ranch hens, hen
Food Pancake Maple syrup pouring onto stack of pancakes. Making Pumpkin Pancakes on Frying Pan. Homemade Griddle Cakes
hd00:09Food Pancake Maple syrup pouring onto stack of pancakes. Making Pumpkin Pancakes on Frying Pan. Homemade Griddle Cakes
Slow motion of falling eggs into flour stock. Footage food. Egg dropping into flour, slow motion. Yolk Falls Into the Flour. Food Blog, Flour Products. Bakery products. Preparation of the dough
hd00:10Slow motion of falling eggs into flour stock. Footage food. Egg dropping into flour, slow motion. Yolk Falls Into the Flour. Food Blog, Flour Products. Bakery products. Preparation of the dough
Closeup of sources of protein, dietary food group, including chicken, turkey fillets, cheese, eggs and nuts.
hd00:26Closeup of sources of protein, dietary food group, including chicken, turkey fillets, cheese, eggs and nuts.
Poultry farm. Chickens for fattening on a modern poultry farm. Lots of chickens in the hangar. Feed and drink chickens. Modern agriculture.
4k00:20Poultry farm. Chickens for fattening on a modern poultry farm. Lots of chickens in the hangar. Feed and drink chickens. Modern agriculture.
Happy Easter decadent chocolate background overhead with Easter eggs and candy on a rustic wood background with copy space.
4k00:22Happy Easter decadent chocolate background overhead with Easter eggs and candy on a rustic wood background with copy space.
Experienced mature chef applying flour on hands before making traditional bread at bakery. Old man baking at home, enjoying hobby - closeup shot 4k footage
4k00:15Experienced mature chef applying flour on hands before making traditional bread at bakery. Old man baking at home, enjoying hobby - closeup shot 4k footage

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Father and son baking biscuits in Kitchen
4k00:15Father and son baking biscuits in Kitchen
Happy Young Couple Cooks in the Kitchet. As a Joke They Started Throwing Flour at Each Other. Then Smilingly Embrace. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:17Happy Young Couple Cooks in the Kitchet. As a Joke They Started Throwing Flour at Each Other. Then Smilingly Embrace. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k Drawing of an egg appears on a white piece of paper. Then the Woman's hand takes out real chicken egg from drawn one. Yellow background. Easter creative concept. Copy space. Stop motion animation.
4k00:054k Drawing of an egg appears on a white piece of paper. Then the Woman's hand takes out real chicken egg from drawn one. Yellow background. Easter creative concept. Copy space. Stop motion animation.
Father and son baking biscuits in Kitchen
4k00:27Father and son baking biscuits in Kitchen

Related video keywords