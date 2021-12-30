 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Raw muffins with sausage on baking paper. Preparing for baking.

Z

By Zapylaiev Kostiantyn

  • Stock footage ID: 1084645552
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV206.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Related stock videos

An experienced chef in a professional kitchen prepares the dough with flour to make the bio Italian pasta. the concept of nature, Italy, food, diet and bio.
4k00:12An experienced chef in a professional kitchen prepares the dough with flour to make the bio Italian pasta. the concept of nature, Italy, food, diet and bio.
Super slow motion of flying raw chocolate pieces splashing into molten chocolate. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.
4k00:24Super slow motion of flying raw chocolate pieces splashing into molten chocolate. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.
Super slow motion of flying raw chocolate pieces splashing into molten chocolate. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.
4k00:20Super slow motion of flying raw chocolate pieces splashing into molten chocolate. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.
Warm fresh baguette in a bakery. Making bread and eco production. Manufacturing process working hard. Bakery shop and selling rooty. Baking Italian bio bread in oven. Time lapse footage of cooking.
4k00:15Warm fresh baguette in a bakery. Making bread and eco production. Manufacturing process working hard. Bakery shop and selling rooty. Baking Italian bio bread in oven. Time lapse footage of cooking.
Closeup shot of experienced italian bakery chef sifting flour through sieve, starting to make pizza with traditional methods, isolated on black background 4k footage
4k00:23Closeup shot of experienced italian bakery chef sifting flour through sieve, starting to make pizza with traditional methods, isolated on black background 4k footage
Flour falling from hand in 4K slow motion. Close-up of making and prepares flour for homemade bakery
4k00:14Flour falling from hand in 4K slow motion. Close-up of making and prepares flour for homemade bakery
Professional confectioner cook claps his hands and powder flies, flour. Concept: the production of sweets pies pastry dough, gourmet, pure product, baking, work in restaurants, bake beautiful products
4k00:06Professional confectioner cook claps his hands and powder flies, flour. Concept: the production of sweets pies pastry dough, gourmet, pure product, baking, work in restaurants, bake beautiful products
Super slow motion of flying raw chocolate pieces with ramping speed effect. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.
4k00:08Super slow motion of flying raw chocolate pieces with ramping speed effect. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Christmas baking concept. Gingerbread dough with different cutter shapes and spices on sides. Top view on blue rustic background.
4k00:30Christmas baking concept. Gingerbread dough with different cutter shapes and spices on sides. Top view on blue rustic background.
Female chef hand fries slices of raw bread with a burner on a wooden table at the summer kitchen.Woman chef cooking tasty and healthy delicious food outside. Cooking food professional for vlog or
4k00:10Female chef hand fries slices of raw bread with a burner on a wooden table at the summer kitchen.Woman chef cooking tasty and healthy delicious food outside. Cooking food professional for vlog or
Chef add ingredients to the dish on a wooden table at the summer kitchen outside.Cook chef cooking tasty and healthy delicious food. Cooking food professional for vlog or master class
4k00:08Chef add ingredients to the dish on a wooden table at the summer kitchen outside.Cook chef cooking tasty and healthy delicious food. Cooking food professional for vlog or master class
Cook chef fries delicious and healthy snack of fig slices with a burner on a wooden table at the summer kitchen outside.Cooking food professional for vlog or master class.
4k00:08Cook chef fries delicious and healthy snack of fig slices with a burner on a wooden table at the summer kitchen outside.Cooking food professional for vlog or master class.

Related video keywords