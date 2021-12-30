 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

sausages wrapped in raw dough on a baking sheet. Making buns with sausages.

Z

By Zapylaiev Kostiantyn

  • Stock footage ID: 1084645549
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV251.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
hd00:25Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
hd00:06Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
hd00:51Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
hd00:32Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
hd01:01Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
hd00:43Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
hd00:56Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.
hd00:38Mexican woman making authentic steamed Tamales with mole negro and Salsa verde in a humble kitchen and livingroom with olla de barro and banana leaves. With corn dough mixed with her own hands.

Related video keywords