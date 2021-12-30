 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A man cuts a raw dough with a knife, on a wooden background. Homemade buns.

Z

By Zapylaiev Kostiantyn

  • Stock footage ID: 1084645546
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV231.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

Macking pizza in slow motion
hd00:17Macking pizza in slow motion
Female hands holding a cracked egg.Breaking an egg.Black background.Slow motion.
hd00:08Female hands holding a cracked egg.Breaking an egg.Black background.Slow motion.
Professional senior moustached caucasian baker working in bakery shop in morning, kneading dough for bread, using traditional recipes, elderly man enjoying his hobby after retiring 4k footage
4k00:19Professional senior moustached caucasian baker working in bakery shop in morning, kneading dough for bread, using traditional recipes, elderly man enjoying his hobby after retiring 4k footage
Man chef kneads the dough shot on 4K RED camera
4k00:15Man chef kneads the dough shot on 4K RED camera
Making pizza or pide dough by close up male hands in pastry kitchen. Shaping dough is precursor to making a wide variety of food stuffs, particularly breads, biscuits, cakes. Slow motion video.
hd00:45Making pizza or pide dough by close up male hands in pastry kitchen. Shaping dough is precursor to making a wide variety of food stuffs, particularly breads, biscuits, cakes. Slow motion video.
Sifting flour through sieve. Black background
hd00:19Sifting flour through sieve. Black background
Kneading the dough. The process of making a delicious treat or dessert. Ingredients for baking on the table. Top plan for chef cook. Home cooking with care for relatives.
4k00:14Kneading the dough. The process of making a delicious treat or dessert. Ingredients for baking on the table. Top plan for chef cook. Home cooking with care for relatives.
Making noodles
hd00:08Making noodles

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

SLOW MOTION, MACRO, DOF: Unrecognizable male baker kneading pizza dough on the wooden counter. Unknown person scattering flour over the table while kneading dough. Hand mixing dry and wet ingredients.
4k00:19SLOW MOTION, MACRO, DOF: Unrecognizable male baker kneading pizza dough on the wooden counter. Unknown person scattering flour over the table while kneading dough. Hand mixing dry and wet ingredients.
Close up of a baker kneading with his hands to prepare the bread to put in the oven. Concept of: artisan, baker, raw materials, love for food and traditions
4k00:10Close up of a baker kneading with his hands to prepare the bread to put in the oven. Concept of: artisan, baker, raw materials, love for food and traditions

Related video keywords