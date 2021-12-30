0
Stock video
A baking tray with raw sausages in the dough is placed in the oven for baking.
Z
- Stock footage ID: 1084645537
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|113.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12An experienced chef in a professional kitchen prepares the dough with flour to make the bio Italian pasta. the concept of nature, Italy, food, diet and bio.
4k00:15Warm fresh baguette in a bakery. Making bread and eco production. Manufacturing process working hard. Bakery shop and selling rooty. Baking Italian bio bread in oven. Time lapse footage of cooking.
4k00:14Slow motion close up of a baker pulling out from the oven warm fresh bread just made in a bakery.
4k00:23Closeup shot of experienced italian bakery chef sifting flour through sieve, starting to make pizza with traditional methods, isolated on black background 4k footage
4k00:14Flour falling from hand in 4K slow motion. Close-up of making and prepares flour for homemade bakery
4k00:06Professional confectioner cook claps his hands and powder flies, flour. Concept: the production of sweets pies pastry dough, gourmet, pure product, baking, work in restaurants, bake beautiful products
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19SLOW MOTION, MACRO, DOF: Unrecognizable male baker kneading pizza dough on the wooden counter. Unknown person scattering flour over the table while kneading dough. Hand mixing dry and wet ingredients.
4k00:30Italian food background with pizza, raw pasta, spices, herbs, wine, and vegetables on wooden table. Top view.
4k00:30Christmas baking concept. Gingerbread dough with different cutter shapes and spices on sides. Top view on blue rustic background.
Related video keywords
bakerbakerybakingbaking sheetballbeatenbreadbrushbrushingbunbusinesschefclose-upcookcookerycookingcoveringculinarydomesticdougheggfemalefillingflourfoodfrenchfreshgreenhandhand-madehomekitchenmakingmassagingmixovenpaperparchmentpreparingproductproductionrawsausages in the doughshapespreadtoolutensilyolk