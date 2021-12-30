0
Stock video
A man makes, rolls rolls of raw dough, wraps on a white plate on a wooden background. Homemade buns.
Z
- Stock footage ID: 1084645528
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|186.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Picking fresh carrots in farmer man hands. Gardener holding fresh organic natural vegetables at sun green field. Close up Farming harvesting, Healthy food natural product Farm Harvest Crop concept 4 K
hd00:07The farmer is holding a biological product of carrots, hands and carrots soiled with earth. Close-up of carrots bunch with crop part body.
hd00:45Making pizza or pide dough by close up male hands in pastry kitchen. Shaping dough is precursor to making a wide variety of food stuffs, particularly breads, biscuits, cakes. Slow motion video.
4k00:10In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19SLOW MOTION, MACRO, DOF: Unrecognizable male baker kneading pizza dough on the wooden counter. Unknown person scattering flour over the table while kneading dough. Hand mixing dry and wet ingredients.
4k00:15In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
4k00:12In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
Related video keywords
4k resolutionadultbakerbakerybakingboardcakechefclose-upconfectionerycookcookingcutdomesticdoughflourfoodhandhandmadehealthyhomemadehorizontalhuman handindoorsingredientkitchenmakemakingmalemannutritionpastrypersonpreparationpreparepreparingpressprocessrawraw foodrollrolledrollingtabletraditionalunrecognizable personwhitewoodenworking