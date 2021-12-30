0
Stock video
Close-up of dead withered rose flowers in the garden on a summer day. Drops of water on dried plants. the change in the weather killed the flowers. The symbol of separation and grief is dead flowers.
S
By Stockmachine
- Stock footage ID: 1084645510
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|87 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:07Close-up of a wilted red rose flower in nature. The symbol of separation and loss. A withered rose. subsided passion theme. Copy space. Drought kills plants and flowers
hd00:10Symbol of separation and love past. Close-up of red dead withered roses outdoors on a summer day. The harvest of flowers is lost. A sign of the past holiday
hd00:10Close-up of withered dead flowers of red roses. symbol of separation and end flowering theme. Global climate change. Lost harvest flowers theme. Selective focus
hd00:23Close-up of red wilted roses outdoors. Dehydrated dead flowers. Scorched by the sun and withered rose flower in the garden. Change of season and climate. selective focus
hd00:16Close-up of two dried red roses in the wind. Dead flower due to climate change. Shriveled dehydrated rose flower with petals Dried dead plant. Sivol of parting. Selective focus
Related video keywords
bakedbloomblossombrittleburntcolorfuldead flowerdeathdecaydecorationdehydrateddesiccateddried rosesdryfadefloralflowerfragilegardeninggrowheartbrokenlifelostnaturalnostalgiaoldparchedpetalplantpoorred rosesretroromanticroserosessadsaddenedscorchedsearsearedseresymbolweakwiltedwitheredwithered roseswizenedwrinkled