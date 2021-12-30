0
Stock video
Close-up view of Red-bellied piranha (Pygocentrus nattereri, also known as the red piranha) swims calmly above decorative skull lying on bottom of fish tank. 4K resolution video. Fish keeping theme.
B
By Bayhu19
- Stock footage ID: 1084645453
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|165.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|42.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.5 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
aggressivealgaeamazonamazoniananimalaquariumaquaticbackgroundcalmcarnivorecloseupcolorfuldangerdangerousdarkdecorativedrownexoticfaunafishfoodfresh waterfreshwatergreenhalloweenheadlifenatureno peopleonepetpiranhaplantpredatorpygocentrus nattereriredred-belliedriverscalescaryskullsouth americaswimtanktoothtropicalunderwaterwaterwildwildlife