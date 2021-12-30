0
Stock video
High school math teacher sitting on desk working on assignments for students.
C
By Chiarascura
- Stock footage ID: 1084645225
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|243.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Hispanic teen girl, latin young woman school college student wear headphones learn watching online webinar webcast class looking at laptop elearning distance course or video calling teacher by webcam.
4k00:10Caring Teacher Explains Lesson to a Classroom Full of Bright Diverse Children. In Elementary School with Group of Smart Multiethnic Kids Learning Science, Whole Classroom Raising Hands Knowing Answer
4k00:10In Elementary School Class: Enthusiastic Teacher walks between Rows of Bright Diverse Children, Explains Lesson. Group of Smart Multiethnic Kids Learning New Stuff. Side View Tracking Shot
4k00:10Back to School, Online learning, distance lesson, education at home, technology for schoolboy, business conference. Children doing homework at home
4k00:24Afro american kid girl school pupil wearing headphones studying online from home watching web class lesson or listening tutor by video call elearning on pandemic isolation. Children remote education.
4k00:16Hispanic latin girl college student using laptop computer watching distance online learning seminar class, remote university webinar or having virtual classroom meeting in university creative space.
4k00:31Hispanic teen girl school college student study distance learning talk with online teacher on laptop screen write notes. Elearning zoom video call, videoconference class with tutor. Over shoulder view
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Young Teenage Multiethnic Girl Participating in an Online School Lesson. Attending Educational Online Class, Talking to Teacher About an Exam. Doing School Homework.
4k00:09Young Teenage Multiethnic Girl Making is Participating in an Online School Lesson. Attending Educational Online Class, Talking to Teacher About an Exam. Doing School Homework.
4k00:16Cinematic shot of young female teacher arrives and sits at her desk to prepare for lecture or lesson in front of blackboard with math formulas and equations in college or university classroom.
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
4k00:18Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
4k00:16Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
4k00:18Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
4k00:06Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
4k00:07Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
4k00:22Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
Related video keywords
adultalonebeautifulblondblondecasual attireclassclassroomcollegeconcentratingconfidentcopy spacedeskeducationeducatorfemalefront viewgradinghappyintelligentjobladylearninglookingmarkingmaturenotebookone personpaperspaperworkportraitprofprofessionreadingschoolschoolworkscienceserioussittingsmilingteacherteachinguniversitywhiteboardwomanworkworkingworkplace