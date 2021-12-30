 
0

Stock video

High school math teacher sitting on desk working on assignments for students.

C

By Chiarascura

  • Stock footage ID: 1084645225
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV243.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

