0
Stock video
Closeup of marker writing on interactive whiteboard.
C
By Chiarascura
- Stock footage ID: 1084645216
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|46.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Highlighting Text on Tablet Computer by Electronic Pen in Male Hand. Mark in Document of Student on Mobile PC or Wireless Pad. Write Business Work by Electronic Pencil on Interactive Gadget at Office
4k00:14Mature woman teacher wearing face mask writing on an interactive whiteboard teaching math in a classroom.
4k00:15Mature woman teacher wearing face mask writing on an interactive whiteboard teaching math in a classroom.
4k00:10Portrait of mature woman teacher smiling wearing a face mask in front of an interactive whiteboard in a classroom.
4k00:13Portrait of mature woman teacher smiling and putting on face mask in front of an interactive whiteboard in a classroom.
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
4k00:18Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
4k00:16Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
4k00:18Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
4k00:06Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
4k00:07Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
4k00:22Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
Related video keywords
attractiveblackboardboardclassclassroomcommunicationcomputerconceptconnectioncyberspacedigitaldisplaye-learningeducationelementaryemptyexplainingfemaleinstructinginstructioninteractivelearninglessonmarkermathmaturemiddleonlinepersonportraitprofroomschoolseniorshowingsmartstudyingtalkteacherteachingtechnologytelevisiontouch screentrainingtutoruniversityvirtualwhiteboardwomanwriting