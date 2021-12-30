 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of happy high school math teacher sitting on desk talking to students.

C

By Chiarascura

  • Stock footage ID: 1084645195
Video clip length: 00:48FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV573.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV34.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.8 MB

Related stock videos

In Elementary School Class: Portrait of a Brilliant and Cute Black Girl with Braces Writes in Exercise Notebook, Smiles. Junior Classroom with Diverse Group of Bright Children Working Diligently
4k00:16In Elementary School Class: Portrait of a Brilliant and Cute Black Girl with Braces Writes in Exercise Notebook, Smiles. Junior Classroom with Diverse Group of Bright Children Working Diligently
University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves
4k00:11University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves
group of students working wearing masks
4k00:16group of students working wearing masks
A child with glasses gives a thumbs-up. A kid likes the glasses. Little boy approves.
hd00:11A child with glasses gives a thumbs-up. A kid likes the glasses. Little boy approves.
student learning online with headphones and computer laptop. mixed race asian chinese model.
hd00:26student learning online with headphones and computer laptop. mixed race asian chinese model.
Back view shot of handsome young student walking between book shelf. Happy boy student searches for his book in library. Slow motion
hd00:16Back view shot of handsome young student walking between book shelf. Happy boy student searches for his book in library. Slow motion
University Library: Smart Beautiful Black Girl Standing Next to Bookshelf Holding and Reading Text Book, Doing Research for Her Class Assignment and Exam Preparations. Authentic Students Study and Suc
4k00:10University Library: Smart Beautiful Black Girl Standing Next to Bookshelf Holding and Reading Text Book, Doing Research for Her Class Assignment and Exam Preparations. Authentic Students Study and Suc
Collage portrait of mix raced young professionals or students, happy young international group, man and woman smiling, happy people
4k00:09Collage portrait of mix raced young professionals or students, happy young international group, man and woman smiling, happy people

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of a young pretty brunette student girl in an high school hallway. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Portrait of a young pretty brunette student girl in an high school hallway. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Close Up Portrait of a Cute Young Teenage Multiethnic Black Girl in a Dark Cozy Room at Home. Young Female Wears Glasses that Reflect School Homework from Her Laptop Computer Screen in Them.
4k00:18Close Up Portrait of a Cute Young Teenage Multiethnic Black Girl in a Dark Cozy Room at Home. Young Female Wears Glasses that Reflect School Homework from Her Laptop Computer Screen in Them.
Bearded man learning play electronic drums music at living room at home. Self distance education at home during quarantine
4k00:13Bearded man learning play electronic drums music at living room at home. Self distance education at home during quarantine
Young boy practice playing electronic instrument drums at living room at home. Self remote education at home during covid19 quarantine
4k00:17Young boy practice playing electronic instrument drums at living room at home. Self remote education at home during covid19 quarantine
Same model in other videos
Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
4k00:11Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
4k00:18Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
4k00:16Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
4k00:18Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
4k00:06Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
4k00:07Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
4k00:22Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
Home healthcare nurse holds digital thermometer at elderly woman’s forehead and shows her the reading. Both wearing medical face masks.
4k00:08Home healthcare nurse holds digital thermometer at elderly woman’s forehead and shows her the reading. Both wearing medical face masks.

Related video keywords