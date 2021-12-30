0
Stock video
Lone student works at her desk in a darkened empty school classroom.
C
By Chiarascura
- Stock footage ID: 1084645189
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|337 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|42.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Camera moving in empty school room. Interior of empty classroom with wooden desks and chairs for education. Modern class in school campus. School supplies lying on tables
4k00:06Zoom in shot of school supplies for education lying on desk. Closeup pens, pencils and notebook on wooden table. Interior of empty classroom with desks and chairs. Education concept
4k00:29Rays of light falling to the empty dark classroom. The camera panning behind rows of desks and chairs. Teaching class without students during a break. Abandoned school. Disturbing mood.
4k00:12Modern classroom with desks and chairs in school. Interior view of empty elementary school class. School supplies lying on wooden tables in empty school auditorium. Study concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
4k00:18Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
4k00:16Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
4k00:18Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
4k00:06Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
4k00:07Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
4k00:22Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
Related video keywords
activityaloneappreciateappreciationback to schoolboardchairclassclassroomclosedconceptcopy spacedaydeskeducationelementaryemptyequipmentfurnituregirlhallhighindoorinsideinteriorlearningmaturemeetingnobodypandemicperspectiveprimaryroomschoolseatspacestudenttableteacherteamtemplatetrainingvisualizationweekwhiteboardwomanworkyoung