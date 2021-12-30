0
Stock video
New year and Christmas 2022 background. Abstract motion background shining gold particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Popular, modern, christmas, new year, holliday, wedding.
S
By Selma Durmus
- Stock footage ID: 1084645075
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|161.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|95.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining gold particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Popular, modern, christmas, new year, holliday, wedding background, 2022, 2021. loop video animation
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
4k00:15Beautiful colourful Fireworks Shiny Display at Night Loop Background. For 4th of July, festival, Anniversary, Celebration, Party, New Year, Happy Birthday, Wedding, Confetti, Diwali, Christmas.
4k00:30Christmas background. The new year 2021, 2022. Festive background. Gold Christmas balls, gifts and Golden stars moving in space. Looped 4K 3D animation.
4k00:20New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
4k00:30New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Mobile gold inscription MERRY CHRISTMAS on the background of blue Christmas tree branches with gold and frozen snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation
Related video keywords
2022abstractbackgroundblurblurredbokehbrightcelebrationchristmascolorcolorfulconfettidecorationdepthdesignfestivalfestiveflashlightfloatflowingglamorglamourglitterglowglowinggoldgoldenholidaylens flarelightluma mattemagicmerrymotion backgroundnewnew yearparticlespatternrenderscience fictionshimmershineshinyslowsnowspacesparklesparksstarsuper slow motion