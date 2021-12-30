 
0

Stock video

Drone Footage With Rice Field

Y

By Yan Arandi

  • Stock footage ID: 1084645066
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4204.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV49.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.8 MB

