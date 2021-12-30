0
Stock video
2022 Happy New Year Background. Christmas background 2022 new year holiday happy birthday new year party background. Colorful new year 4k video.
S
By Selma Durmus
- Stock footage ID: 1084644919
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|166.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Happy New Year 2022 neon light brightly glowing. Firework 2022 happy New Year dark night sky background with decoration with a neon number on black background. 4K Video.
4k00:33Real Confetti falling soft and beautiful in copper and with Green screen for party and celebrations like victories and birthdays or advertising
4k00:07Happy New Year 2022 Animation Design. Neon letters and neon numbers design. Greeting card for new year 2022. 4k 2022 New Year reflected design.
4k00:33Real Confetti falling soft and beautiful in red and with Green screen for party and celebrations like victories and birthdays or advertising
Related video keywords
2022animationbackgroundcalendarcardcelebratecelebrationchristmasdecemberdecorationdesignevefestivefireworksglitterglowglowinggoldgold backgroundgoldengolden backgroundgreetinghappinesshappyhappy new yearhappy new year 2022holidayillustrationlightmagicmerrymerry christmasnewnew yearnightnumberparticlespartyredseasonshineshinysignsnowsnowflakesparkletextwinterwishyear